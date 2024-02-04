WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.73 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.65 million, a PE ratio of -186.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

