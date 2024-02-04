WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.