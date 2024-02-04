WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.43.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
