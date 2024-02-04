Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 431,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,708,000 after buying an additional 115,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,401. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day moving average is $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

