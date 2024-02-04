Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.19 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.090 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

VIAV traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 6,682,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,155. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

