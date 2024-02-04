Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTX opened at $424.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.13 and its 200-day moving average is $372.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.96.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,599.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 343.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

