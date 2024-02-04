Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $508.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $456.00 to $508.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.96.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.13 and a 200-day moving average of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

