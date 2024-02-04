Verge Market Cap Hits $51.01 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.01 million and $1.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00157095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00551635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00390020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00167026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

