Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Veradigm Trading Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Veradigm by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at $4,496,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

