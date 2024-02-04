Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Reduced by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.28. 6,253,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $455.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.