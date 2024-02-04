Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Trimmed by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 6.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 1,366,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.