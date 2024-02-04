Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Trimmed by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 6.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 1,366,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.