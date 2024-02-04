Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. 10,892,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975,536. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

