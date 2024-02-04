Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

