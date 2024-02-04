Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

