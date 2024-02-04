Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in HP by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 7,193,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

