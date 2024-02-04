Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $552.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $529.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

