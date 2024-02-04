Values First Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,775,000 after buying an additional 589,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

