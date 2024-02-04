Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 85,037 Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 168.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pluri were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pluri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pluri stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Pluri Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16.

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 10,693.31% and a negative return on equity of 150.51%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

