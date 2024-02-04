Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 3,294 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of 908 Devices worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 908 Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 908 Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $627,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,346 shares of company stock worth $324,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

