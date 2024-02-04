Values First Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 451,312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 72,210 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 37,213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 133,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.