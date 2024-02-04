Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $604.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.84. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

