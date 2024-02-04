Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,665 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

