Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.