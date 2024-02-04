V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $16.50 at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of VFC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

