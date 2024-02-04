Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Get Unum Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.