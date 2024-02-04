United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.71 and a 200 day moving average of $229.00. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

