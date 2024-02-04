United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

