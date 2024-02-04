Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.62 billion and approximately $44.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00014089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00157799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009350 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.07395394 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 927 active market(s) with $51,393,392.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

