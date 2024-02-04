TTM Technologies’ (TTMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.