TTM Technologies’ (TTMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on TTMI
TTM Technologies Stock Performance
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 273,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTM Technologies
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.