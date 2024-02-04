tru Independence LLC Sells 914 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

