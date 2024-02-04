tru Independence LLC Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.30. 5,547,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.