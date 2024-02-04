tru Independence LLC Has $807,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,065. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

