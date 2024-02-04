tru Independence LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 2.3% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $209.38. 6,275,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,600,770. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average of $217.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

