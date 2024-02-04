tru Independence LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,329,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,004. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

