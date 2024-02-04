Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.91.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$730.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.6509368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

