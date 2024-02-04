Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $148,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $276.78 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $278.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

