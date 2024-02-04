Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 983.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

