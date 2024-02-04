Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 983.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
