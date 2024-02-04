Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. Bank of America lowered Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.65.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,286 shares of company stock worth $12,047,357. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toast by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.