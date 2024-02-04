Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TKR. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.70.

TKR stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Timken by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $41,923,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

