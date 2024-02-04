Thunder Brawl Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $307,288.03 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.04039333 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $458,447.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

