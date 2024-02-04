Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

