Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $109,099,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $166.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

