Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,448 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $439.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.59. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

