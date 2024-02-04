The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $815.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

