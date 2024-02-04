The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys $5,397,888.90 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

