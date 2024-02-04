The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.13 and its 200 day moving average is $322.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

