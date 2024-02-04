The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $19.50

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMX. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 696.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,890 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 21.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

