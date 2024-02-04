The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.290-5.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.29-$5.47 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

