The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $370.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $323.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

