The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 395,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. 9,803,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

