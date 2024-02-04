TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.